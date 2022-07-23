Turn Your Boring Dinner Table Into A Romantic Date Night Spot; Here's How

There are times when having dinner at the same table every day gets a little monotonous. But you could make the boring dinner table interesting by decorating it with candles and calling it a candlelight dinner.

For this, you don’t have to spend anything because candles can also be easily made at home. However, booking a candle-lit dinner in a hotel or restaurant can burn a hole in your pocket. You can have a candle-lit dinner at home if you’d like in addition to using homemade water candles to decorate your home.

Ingredients for making water candles

Half a jug of water

1 glass of oil

Cotton balls

Food colour

Disposable glass or bowl

Some nails and empty glasses

Steps to make water candles

start with cutting the disposable glass into small pieces.

After this, heat the nail and then make a hole in the glass.

Insert cotton rolls into this hole.

Take more than half a glass of water.

Mix 1 drop of colour in this water and pour oil on top. (Sesame oil or any other oil can also be used for this.)

Now put the cotton rolls set in the glass.

Taadaa! Your water candles are ready. Now you can decorate your home with them and also put water candles in a big glass container and light them together. This will make your happy place much more beautiful and romantic. Apart from this, you can also add some rose petals to the glass bowl to give a filmy touch to the house.

