Turning 30 Soon? Bring These Changes in Your Skincare Routine To Prevent Signs of Ageing

Your skin undergoes many changes in your 30’s. After the age of 30, the production of collagen in the skin starts decreasing and our face begins to show the early signs of ageing. Diet, lifestyle, and stress also trigger the signs of ageing on your skin. This leads to the problem of fine lines, pigmentation, and dark circles under the eye. However, if you make some changes in your diet and skincare routine, you can not only reduce but also slow down these signs of ageing.

Let’s know what should be done to reduce the signs of ageing on our skin:

Vitamin A and Retinol

Usage of Vitamin A and Retinol has proven to be beneficial in reducing fine lines. Retinol repairs the middle layer of your skin and protects it from the damage of free radicals.

Collagen-rich products

We can keep the signs of ageing away by maintaining the flexibility of the skin with collagen-rich products.

Collagen makes the skin healthy from the inside and also enables it to retain its flexibility.

Hydrating Serum:

Skin needs extra hydration after the age of 30. To ensure that your skin remains hydrated, you should not only drink enough water but also start using the hydrating serum. This will ensure that your skin does not have wrinkles.

Avoid Face Wipes:

Avoid using face wipes to clean your makeup, after the age of 30. Face wipes reduce the flexibility of the skin. Therefore, it is advised to use a gentle cleanser after 30.

Avoid active ingredients:

After the age of 30, avoid using products that make your skin sensitive. Do not use active ingredients. It is advisable to avoid face bleach as well.

Use SPF:

Use creams rich in SPF (Sun Protection Factor) to reduce the signs of ageing from your skin. Moisturize your skin as much as possible to combat the signs of ageing.

Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.

