Twist your Workout with These Advance Level Push-Ups

Every fitness enthusiast across the globe is well aware that a proper workout session is incomplete if it doesn’t include bouts of push-ups. And why not? After all the traditional style push-ups are extremely beneficial in building your upper body strength. It helps in improving the triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. If they are done with proper formation and stamina, push-ups can strengthen your lower back and core by engaging (pulling in) the abdominal muscles.

If you want to rapidly build your strength then pushups are your go-to exercise. People who follow an intense workout regime follow attempt more than 300 pushups a day. But if you are not into the intense workout then even 50 to 100 push-ups are enough to maintain a good upper body, if it is done properly. If you are bored of attempting the same old traditional push-ups and are looking to give it a twist in a more advanced way then you have landed on the right spot.

Spiderman push-ups

To attempt this lie in the regular push-up position and as you go down, bring one leg in the Spiderman position with your knees bent externally outward till your hips. And then perform the push-ups. Do this with your both legs. It builds strength throughout your upper body, especially in the triceps, forearms, deltoids, and upper pecs

Knuckle push-ups

This style of push-ups is favourites of martial artists everywhere. They are similar to the traditional push-ups but what makes them more advance than that is that they are done on knuckles and not on your palms. They are perfect if you are looking to improve balance. It also strengthens your wrists.

Pseudo planche push-ups

In included in your fitness regime, these pushups will take your workout sessions to another level. Pseudo planche push-ups are more towards an advanced level because in traditional push-ups your fingers are pointed forward, just below your chest, but in these intense push-ups, your hands will point toward your feet and sitting farther down your torso. This extreme placement makes your shoulders and biceps work much harder.

