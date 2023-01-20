Two DIY Body Scrubs That You Need To Start Swearing By

Body scrubs can be a blessing in disguise if you have been really struggling with your skin, especially in the winter. The exfoliating agents in a body scrub can help you get rid of dead skin cells and therefore be an instrumental part in reviving newer and brighter skin. Using body scrub twice a week will give you smooth skin and the buttery-like texture that you might have been yearning for.

Good body scrubs can be extremely expensive and if you are on a budget then it is almost a no-can-do situation. But then, does that mean that you will not be using body scrubs? Absolutely not, because DIY is always a great option and is something that can never go out of fashion. If you are thinking that making a body scrub is going to be an incredible amount of hassle then you are totally wrong because we have ideas that are supremely easy to execute and will end up giving you all that a store-bought body scrub would have.

So are you ready?

Oatmeal Coconut Sugar body scrub

The combination sure does sound delectable but trust us when we say, it is going to be good for your skin too. Oatmeal is supposed to bring softness to your skin because it has good moisturising qualities by nature. On the other hand, coconut is anti-inflammatory. All that you will need to do is combine all three ingredients together and use them in a day or twos time.

Natural Salt body scrub

Salt is constituted by some amazing minerals which makes it literally the perfect component for a body scrub. Salt can also help with exfoliating dead skin cells. So, when you combine salt with a good body oil then you can make the scrub even more moisturising.

