Twosday 2022: What Is It? Know the Significance of the Date 22/2/22

This special line-up for number 2 will take place again only after 200 years. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
With 22/2/22 falling on Tuesday, social media users have have dubbed it Twosday

Today, 22 February, 2022, is once-in-a-lifetime-day when the date numbers line up to be 22/2/22. The date is called a symmetrical or palindrome because the numbers read the same backward and forward. With 22/2/22 falling on Tuesday, social media users have have dubbed it Twosday.

Although there is no historical significance, but it’s a fact that this special line-up for number 2 will take place again only after 200 years. According to astrology, the “number 2 signifies the union of two people or two ideas and is a day about collaboration and community."

The last time a palindrome date took place was on 11 January 2011, i.e. 11/1/11 and the next time it will happen again after 11 years on 3 March 2033, i.e. 3-3-33.

Many people around the world have special plans to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime-day.

According to The Star newspaper, hundreds of couples in Malaysia have plans to tie the knot on 22/2/22.

