Type 2 Diabetes: ​Here's How Daily Exercises Could be Miraculous for Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Type 2 diabetes (T2DM) has emerged as one of the biggest health concerns in recent years. In this, our body produces very little or almost no insulin which essentially absorbs glucose from the blood. If left untreated, type 2 diabetes can lead to more severe health problems and damage our blood vessels and nerves that control our heart. However, the condition can be prevented and, some experts argue, can even be reversed with precautions and regular exercise.

Diabetes has long been seen as a condition that has no return. So, if you are diagnosed with diabetes, you are expected to take medicine for the rest of your life. While these medications help to contain the symptoms and the progression of diabetes, they offer little chance of redemption from the condition, especially in T2DM.

Past studies have shown that a controlled diet and regular exercises were effective ways to avoid or manage diabetes. Additionally, this lifestyle intervention can also help you have a controlled weight that reduces your proximity to other health conditions as well.

But can they reverse T2DM?

Speaking to India.com, Madan Somasundaram, co-founder, Sugarfit, said the reversal of Type 2 diabetes was actually possible with regular lifestyle interventions like exercise and a controlled diet. Citing past research, Somasundaram added that this was a great way to reduce HbA1c levels in the body while improving heart and lung function, blood pressure control, and boosting overall mental wellness. Regular exercises help to burn the fat deposits which in turn improve insulin uptake in our blood cells.

A study by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, US had previously shown that including 150 minutes of daily exercise can reduce the risk of development of type 2 diseases by 58 per cent.

The extent and intensity of exercises can be chosen as per the person’s capabilities but what’s important is the fact that it needs to be done regularly for effective results. So whether you take up a sport or choose weight training, cycling or any other form of physical activity, it has to be done regularly.

