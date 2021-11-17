Type 2 Diabetes: How Safe is Intermittent Fasting for Type 2 Diabetes Patients?

After exhausting all hacks of shedding kilos, people are opting for intermittent fasting. It has become the current rage in the world of weight loss. People are adopting this modified version of traditional fasting to not just shed kilos but also to improve their health. The eating pattern that alternates between fasting and eating window is generally safe to practice for most people. However, when it comes to people who have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, one cannot help but doubt how effective and safe this new eating habit is.

During intermittent fasting, one has to quit eating for fixed hours. This fasting period can be of 10 to 16 hours day, depending on the type of intermittent fasting you select to practice.

For individuals, who take medicines or insulin to manage their blood sugar level, it is crucial to eat something at regular intervals as it balances their sugar level. Hence, they are recommended to space out their mealtimes throughout the day as it will balance their glucose level. Fasting when suffering from Type 2 diabetes can lead to hypoglycemia (decreased blood sugar level than normal). This makes the person feel tired, pale, anxious, famished, and irritated.

Another problem that comes along with intermittent fasting is that it can often lead to hyperglycemia (raised blood sugar level). This situation happens when you consume all the calories too frequently, mostly at the time of breaking the fast. This sudden spike in the blood sugar level can lead to serious complications like nerve damage, kidney disease, heart disease, vision loss, and stroke.

Researches have suggested that intermittent fasting is not just effective in shedding kilos, but it also heals the body from inside, increasing the body’s efficiency and even lowering the risk of developing chronic diseases. Meanwhile, some researchers opine that following this lifestyle for a long time might also increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The sudden spike and decline in the blood sugar level can put pressure on the pancreas.

Intermittent fasting is of different types, but none has been proven to be safe for those diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. If you want to shed kilos, it is advised that you try some other eating method.

