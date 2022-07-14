Types Of Depression You May Not Know About

Depression is one of the most misunderstood mental health conditions. Despite an abundance of information available, people including those suffering from the condition, do not exactly know what it is.

This mental health condition, which is also a symptom in itself, is generally perceived as one of the two types – clinical depression and regular depression, that does not really require any medical assistance. But this perspective is flawed for so many reasons. In this article, we have listed five types of depression that you may not be aware of.

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Advertisement

The seasonal affective disorder is a major depressive condition that abides by seasonal patterns. Generally, the disorder tends to kick in during the fall and winter. A part of the brain called the hypothalamus is at play and as per researchers, the disorder occurs due to a lack of sunlight. Thus, one of the treatments includes phototherapy.

Atypical Depression

Atypical depression is similar to any other depressive condition and is quite common. Atypical depression tends to fade away in response to a positive event, good news, or lifestyle change and the person’s mood brightens. However, it can reoccur as fast as it goes.

Smiling Depression

Advertisement

Smiling depression is a disorder where a person is living with depression on the inside but looks happy and content on the outside. The symptoms of smiling depression can become almost non-existent when the person suffering from it is engaging in their public life. Smiling depression has an increased risk of suicide since the energy to act on their thought is higher than others.

Bipolar Disorder

Another form of depression is a bipolar disorder which entails extreme mood swings, including emotional highs (hypomania) and lows (depression). Bipolar disorder is divided into three levels – Bipolar I, Bipolar II, and Cyclothymic – based on the frequency of depressive or hypomanic episodes.

Advertisement

Psychotic Depression

One of the most rogue forms of depression is a psychotic depression where a person tends to lose touch with reality. They start hearing or seeing things and episodes of delusion start to kick in, in a recurring manner.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, help is out there. Reach out to 1800-599-0019, a 24×7 Toll-Free Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline, Kiran.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.