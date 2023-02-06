Kidneys perform important functions in the body and any damage to the organ can lead to increasing impurities in our blood. When blood purification is disrupted it leads to several ailments and affects other organs as well. Kidney cancer develops as a result of changes in kidney cells followed by uncontrolled growth of these abnormal cells. It can even spread to other organs if the growth is not checked in the initial stages.

Types of Kidney Cancer

There are four types of kidney cancers, according to Cleveland Clinic. They are:

Renal sarcoma

Renal sarcoma is the least common type of kidney cancer. It begins in the connective tissue of the kidneys. If not treated early, it can spread to nearby organs and bones.

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

The most common type of kidney cancer in adults, RCC develops as a single tumour in one kidney. But, it can affect both kidneys if not checked at the right time. RCC develops in the cells that line the kidney tubules and the most common kind of RCC is the clear cell RCC or ccRCC.

Wilms’ tumour

This is mostly found in children. This is a rare type of cancer found in children aged 3-4 years, according to a Mayo Clinic report. This could occur due to gene mutation. Kidney cells develop into tumours due to gene change leading to cancer.

Transitional cell carcinoma (TCC)

This cancer type starts in the area where the ureter connects to the main part of the kidney. Ureter is the tube that carries the urine from the kidney to the bladder. The area is called the renal pelvis and TCC can also affect the bladder.

Symptoms of kidney cancer

Kidney cancer may not show any noticeable symptoms in its early stages, but as the tumour grows, symptoms may become clearer. Some of the symptoms include:

Blood in your urine (hematuria)

Tiredness

Flank pain

Loss of appetite

A lump or mass in your kidney area

A general sense of not feeling well

Anaemia

Weight loss

Bone pain

High blood pressure

Low-grade fever

High calcium

Smoking, obesity, high blood pressure and family history are some of the main causes of kidney cancer and one needs to keep a watch on the symptoms. If the symptoms are clear, visit the doctor and get the tests done in order to confirm the diagnosis.

