UK Nurse Catherine Carwardine Wins Stunning Mansion Worth a Fortune in Prize Draw

An NHS nurse in the United Kingdom won a stunning Lake District Mansion worth £3 million (Rs 30 crore) in a prize draw. Catherine Carwardine, who has worked as a nurse for 40 years, paid just £20 (Rs 2000) for the ticket to the lucky draw.

Catherine bought the winning ticket in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw on Valentine’s Day. Chris and her husband live in a five-bedroom home in Telford with their daughters, Charlotte (19) and Mya (18). The couple has also been fostering children for the past five years.

The impressive mansion is located near the Windermere station and can be compared to a modern castle. The stamp duty of the property is covered and Catherine will also be given £20,000 in cash. Catherine is free to do whatever she likes with the mansion. She can choose to live in it, rent it or even sell it.

According to a Daily Mail report, the average rental income for holiday and long-term letting of the mansion is between £6,000 and £8,000 per week.

The luxurious mansion is equipped with all the amenities

The incredible mansion is fully-furnished and boasts a terrace with beautiful views of the lake. The mansion even has a cinema room, sauna and a state-of-the-art gym.

Catherine and her husband found out about their prize when they were on a holiday in Italy. The Omaze team paid them a surprise visit on April 1, only to be greeted by daughters Charlotte and Mya.

The Omaze team then had to video call Catherine and Chris to inform them that they had won the grand prize of the draw. The couple initially thought that someone was playing an April Fool’s Day prank on them as it happened to be April 1.

Now the happiness of Catherine Carwadine seems to know no bounds as she can look forward to a life of comfort and bliss.

