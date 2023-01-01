UK Study Shows Air Pollution Can Lead to Long-Term Illness

New Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world. India’s capital often registers hazardous pollution levels. Moreover, fourteen cities of North India featured in IQAir’s 2021 list of the top 20 most polluted cities of the world. It is well documented that long-term exposure to air pollution can trigger heart and neurological problems such as cardiac arrests, strokes and gastric distress. Now a new study conducted in the United Kingdom reinforces the fact that air pollution is akin to slow poison. This UK study shows that the impacts of air pollution are hiding in plain sight in the form of everyday ailments.

Researchers studied the health data of the UK Biobank and discovered that people living in polluted areas were more likely to have more than one long-term illness. The study was conducted by analysing the health data of more than 360,000 people aged between 40 and 69. This alarming study found that people exposed to air pollution had greater chances of developing multiple neurological, respiratory, cardiovascular and common mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.

Therefore, it can be said that air pollution triggers a vicious cycle that affects people’s lives and burdens our health services. In a country like India, where health services are extremely overstretched, this report should be a cause of concern for the local authorities.

Every year at the onset of winter, New Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to a great extent. There are many factors which contribute to Delhi’s toxic air ranging from smoke from stubble fires in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, emissions from Diwali firecrackers to dust from construction activities. The air quality is made worse by cooler temperatures and calm winds that do not allow the pollutants to disperse.

The Delhi government has employed several policies to tackle the menace of air pollution which includes the odd-even traffic regulation. In the odd-even policy, vehicles with number plates ending in odd or even numbers are allowed to ply on the road on alternate days.

