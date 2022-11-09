UK Woman Finds Unidentified Faceless White Mask On Beach, Experts Have Shocking Answer

The oceans are the most mysterious environments on Earth. This is because, although so much research has gone into the aquatic ecosystem and innumerable species already discovered and named, there is still 80% of the ocean floor yet to be even touched or seen.

While creatures from the shallow waters are easily identifiable, when a creature from the dark depths of the sea washes ashore, humans often experience shock as they might have never come across such a creature before. A British woman found a blob on a UK beach which had the experts puzzled.

Ladbible reported that Helen Marlow was walking her dog on Marazion Beach, near Penzance in Cornwall, when she stumbled upon a mysterious faceless white mass, partially covered in seaweed.

Marlow told CornwallLive, “I discovered it on the beach at Marazion, at around midday as the tide had gone out. I had no idea what it was, it just looked like a huge mass of something organic. My dog went wild, it seemed quite fresh with no distinctive tears or damage and had no nasty smell. I had no idea."

After Marlow failed to identify the creature, she decided to post some pictures on the British Marine Life Study Society’s Facebook Page to see if people knew what it was.

While a lot of them had innumerable different answers, the experts eventually established that it was a whale’s gut or stomach.

Marine conservation officer Abby Crosby said: “Local marine biologists thought it could have been whale placenta, which would have been a very exciting discovery if it meant that a whale was born off the coast of Cornwall. However, experts at the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) identified that it was more likely a gut or stomach from a whale. We often get marine mammals such as dolphins, whales, and porpoises - collectively known as cetaceans - sadly washing up dead on our beaches at various stages of decomposition."

