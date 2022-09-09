Ultra-Processed Foods, Including Pizza, Increase Risk of Cancer, Heart Disease: Study

Excessive consumption of processed meats or food like eating too much pizza regularly can cause serious health hazards. A recent study has revealed that consumption of ultra-processed foods is fatal and can lead to obesity, heart disease, and as well as cancer.

According to Medical News Today reports, two studies were carried out about the dangers of ultra-processed foods linked to our health. One study was performed by the research team of Tufts University in America and the other by the researchers of IRCCS NeuroMed in Italy.

The new studies claim that the consumption of ultra-processed food increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men. Eating low-quality and ultra-processed food also increases the risk of heart disease and death. Meanwhile, consuming these foods for a long time can prove to be fatal.

Now the question comes about what ultra-processed foods contain that harms health. These foods are high in sugar, fats, preservatives, flavour enhancers, colours, maltodextrin, hydrogenated fats, high fructose corn syrup, and modified starch.

Many processes are adopted to make them, which are not considered good for health. Surprisingly, ultra-processing is performed not only for foods but also for drinks. In a previous study, it was revealed the consumption of ultra-processed foods and drinks leads to weight gain, which transforms into the cause of many diseases.

America has been found to have the highest consumption of these foods and drinks.

A list of popular ultra-processed foods and drinks

– Pizza and hot dogs

– Chicken nuggets, fish sticks

– Soda and sweet juices

– Sports and energy drinks

– Energy bars and candy

– Powdered and instant soups

– Ice cream and sweet yoghurt

