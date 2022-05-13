Unable to Keep Track of What you Eat Due to Your Busy Lifestyle? Here are Some Suggestions

We live, fortunately or unfortunately, in the age of the hustler. Most people, in order to keep growing, focus only on work. However, being productive is only a part of life. One shouldn’t forget that work-life balance is utterly important and having ample rest and good eating habits are essential to leading a happy and healthy life. If you happen to be one of those busy people, thinking constantly about work with no time or mental space to think about your diet, we might have something for you.

Here are some foods that people with a hectic schedule can consume every day to stay healthy:

Pulses

Pulses are known as dals. Pulses are nutrient-rich, simple food. They are found in almost every Indian household. 2-4 portions of dals, legumes, and beans can keep you healthy by helping you meet the protein and nutrient requirements of your body.

Millets

Including millets such as jowar, bajra, and ragi, along with rice and whey, can help you have gluten-free food that is rich in antioxidants, fibre, and protein.

Lean Protein

Chicken and fish over red meat. This choice will make sure you get your protein content for the day and yet avoid the downside of eating meat. Chicken and fish are healthy choices but be sure to not have them fried to keep your cholesterol under check.

Water

Staying hydrated is important. Dehydration is especially dangerous during the summer because it can lead to a variety of health problems. Having at least 2.5 to 3 litres of water every day is essential.

Healthy snacks over fried and fatty foods

Chiya and sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, dried fruits and nuts, protein bars, roasted chana, etcetera are much better choices than fried chips, sweets, and chocolates. This satisfies your snacking needs while ensuring that you remain healthy and fit.

Choose rice over maida

Maida is processed wheat. Biscuits, naan bread, noodles, and a lot of other things are made of maida. Due to this, it becomes difficult to avoid maida. However, rice is a much better alternative to choose as it has a lower glycemic index and is easily digested as compared to maida. Maida can cause constipation and other complications if eaten too frequently.

