Unbuttoned Jeans: Is The Y2K Trend Hitting The Streets Once Again?

Unbothered and unconventional! Defines the ‘Unbuttoned Jeans’ trend best. For the unaware, the trend has been in existence since the 2000s, when young celebrities flaunted the style for the world to sit up and take notice. From Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid to Dua Lipa, the style has been tried and tested.

“This [unbuttoned jeans] is reminiscing of the 2000 low rise jeans trend which was oh so popular and overdone by all the young popular celebrities all over the world. Fast forward to 2022 after the craziness of high-waisted jeans, we are now going back down a fashion circle, and we see the re-emergence of low-waisted jeans can be seen with a flair. We love a little show and tell, it’s showing off your features but keeping it tasteful and playful," shares fashion designer Prreeti Jaiin of label Nirmooha.

Advertisement

Back home, the style did get quite the attention when celebrity and fashion influencer Urfi Javed posted a video on Instagram wearing unbuttoned jeans and paired the bold look with a newspaper which read: Be Yourself.

Advertisement

The undone style is catching the attention of young fashionistas, who have been flaunting the style on the streets of New York. Come fashion week, don’t be alarmed if you notice your favourite influencers making reels on how to style unbuttoned jeans. Recently, the clothing label Freakins posted a video where model Manvi showed her followers how to style the unbuttoned jeans trend the cool way.

Advertisement

Stylist Ekta Shah who has styled celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora to name a few, truly believes the trend is definitely for the bold and brave. “A conservative counterbalance is required to pull off the sexiness of the slinky style in India," says Ekta adding, “By merely leaving the bottoms unbuttoned and the corners turned down, you are left with a new, laidback way to wear your wide-leg pants. Be sure to show off this look by pairing it with a cropped tank and completing it with sneakers."

Yes, fashion is all about being yourself and being comfortable in what you wear. But how practical is this trend in India? Remember the time when Twinkle Khanna unbuttoned Akshay Kumar’s jeans during a fashion show in 2009. Twinkle later on Koffee With Karan, spilled the beans on how she was arrested and later released on bail for her alleged obscene behaviour.

Fashion designer Aniket Satam of label Pink Porcupines is of the opinion that this trend roots from this whole deconstruction school of design. Aniket adds, “The elements of non-functionality are reimagined as mere decorative design details. This trend is more like a fad and will be hit for a few days but will eventually fizzle out. As it would fail to translate and appeal to masses on a broader spectrum."

For plus size supermodel and global lifestyle influencer Dr. Mona Varonica Campbell, it is all about confidence. She says, “You don’t have to have a flat stomach to wear a low waist or unbuttoned jeans. You don’t have to feel bad if your pants don’t fit. Wear them unbuttoned and it will be sexy and definitely cool."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here