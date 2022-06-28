Unconventional Lipsticks are Becoming the New Trend; Try These Colours Out

Lipsticks can not be enough, even if you have a massive collection. Be it bold or nude, each lipstick has its own hint of shade on every skin tone. Years back, the Kardashian sisters brought a trend of nude lipsticks and that became a go-to thing for the majority of the people. Playing safe with the makeup look meant, just adding a nude lip and you are sorted for the day. If we talk about experiments, most of us end up adding some bold colours like maroon, red, or maybe wine shades to the lips. But are these really experiments? The answer is no! These are the basic bold colours that appear to be experimental but they are not.

The example of real experiments and unconventional lipsticks are seen on the red carpets. Celebrities are no longer scared of putting off-beat lip shades like black, blue, green, and many more such colours.

Aishwarya Rai became the queen of unconventional makeup when she wore purple lipstick long before anyone else did. Of course, she quickly became the centre of all memes and jokes. She wore it with a bronzed skin tone and a black smoky eye. A deeper colour would be simpler to pull off if you don’t want to wear a vivid purple tint like this one. However, unconventional lip colours are much in trend.

In a recent report published in TOI, Mausam Gandhi, a celebrity and bridal make-up artist said, “Gone are the days when people just wore bold lipsticks or more recently, nude ones, thanks to Kim Kardashian. I remember going to the United States of America with my parents six years ago when I saw someone with blue lipstick for the first time and I was amazed. The more I travelled I realised how normal it’s become to wear unconventional colours. The Met Gala is the biggest example of how we have started implementing colours like orange, purple, black, etc in our make-up routines. Remember how Aishwarya Rai wore purple for the Cannes? Malaika Arora is often seen in a deep purple shade on her reality shows. I love how Rihanna has been wearing bright oranges recently, which are new. Katy Perry wore a bold black lipstick to one of the Met Gala’s after-parties, and we’ve been seeing the look often on Instagram reels."

If you want to try your hands on unusual lipsticks and go all bold, opt for colours like plum, orange, golden, mauve, blue or black.

