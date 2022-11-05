Underarm Deo Causes Behind Breast Cancer: Myth Busted

Discussions surrounding a possible link between breast cancer and deodorant use have been regularly popping up on the internet. People are concerned that the aluminium content in deodorants, especially roll-on ones, can get absorbed by the body, increasing the risk of breast cancer. Whether this fact is true or not, it is widespread for sure. One professional Dr Tanaya, who goes by Dr Cuterus on Instagram, took to the platform to put the matter to rest once and for all.

Dr Tanaya shared a reel, talking about this “internet rumour" regarding breast cancer. She said that there is no specific evidence to back the belief that underarm roll-on deodorants can cause breast cancer. She explained why people believe the myth in the first place, saying that people claim that deodorant contains aluminium, which can block the sweat glands and be absorbed into our bodies, resulting in breast cancer.

Advertisement

She then crushed the myth under the burden of facts that are the opposite of popular belief. The doctor said that the amount of aluminium in an underarm deodorant is insufficient to cause breast cancer. Some studies, she said, have shown that deodorants only have 0.012% aluminium content. The doctor assured her followers not to worry about it and use roll-ons or sprays as much as they liked.

Speaking to Indian Express on the same topic, Dr Teji Dawane, a senior consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist, and fertility specialist, said that the rumours about underarm perfumes and deodorants causing breast cancer have been floating around despite no scientific backing for it.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

She told the outlet that is no evidence to prove that the aluminium compound present in underarm deodorants and perfumes can promote the growth of cancer cells."

However, she mentioned other risks and highlighted the presence of chemicals like parabens, which can harm the skin and cause irritation.

ALSO READ: Fix Hair Damage With the Ingredients You Already Have at Home

So, if you have been seeing any rash on the skin due to deo or any other product use, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here