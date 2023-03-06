Obesity is generally caused by eating too much and that too at regular intervals of time. If you consume high amounts of energy, particularly fat and sugars, but do not burn the calories by indulging in a proper fitness regime, your body will store much of your surplus energy as fat. Hence, it is extremely important to keep a tab on your eating and fitness routine to get rid of falling for severe diseases.

Obesity is linked with many severe illnesses. Below, we have shared some serious diseases associated with obesity, take a look.

Advertisement

Heart disease:

Heart disease is used to refer to the risks of heart attacks, heart failures, angina, sudden cardiac death or irregular heart rhythms. The risk of developing heart disease may be lowered by losing 5 to 10 percent of your body weight. This could include shedding as little as 10 pounds if you weigh 200 pounds. Maintain the right blood flow, blood pressure and cholesterol with weight loss to reduce the risk of heart disease.

High blood pressure:

If a person’s body mass index (BMI) is higher than 30, they are said to be obese. Obesity is a serious risk factor for people with high blood pressure. When you are obese or overweight then your heart has to work a little harder to pump blood throughout your body. But all that additional work puts stress on your arteries. This blood flow is then resisted by your arteries, increasing your blood pressure, which could lead to a heart attack.

Type-2 diabetes

Advertisement

Diabesity is a concept that has been coined to describe the interdependence between diabetes and obesity. A gradual failure in insulin production combined with an increase in insulin resistance causes the transition from obesity to diabetes. In obese people, both insulin resistance and faulty insulin secretion develop relatively early and both worsen similarly towards diabetes.

Osteoarthritis

The most significant risk factor for the development and progression of osteoarthritis is still obesity (OA). It was once thought that straining the joints due to excess weight in turn leads to the destruction of articular cartilage. The most prevalent joint ailment, osteoarthritis, causes symptoms in the hands, knees, hips, back and neck. However, it is still unknown how being overweight affects OA. Carrying extra weight puts more strain on joints like the knee, which could perhaps expedite cartilage deterioration.

Pregnancy problems

Advertisement

High body mass index (BMI) while pregnant can seriously harm both the health of the mother and foetus. Having a high BMI during pregnancy increases the risk of various pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, gestational diabetes, heart problems, sleep apnea, the need for a C-section and the risk of C-section complications, such as wound infections and others.

Measures to control obesity

Eat a healthy diet every day

Prefer a low-calorie diet between 1200 to 1500 calories in a day

Exercise for at least 5 days a week

Advertisement

Don’t sit or lie down in the same position for a long time

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking water instead of consuming sugary drinks

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here