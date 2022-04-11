Unhappily Married: Divorce or Stay Together, What's Best for Your Kid?

There is no solid answer to the age-old question of whether you should stay together or apart for the sake of your child. This is one of the most crucial decisions a parent could ever make. Nevertheless, all couples take the “happily-ever-after and till death do us apart" vow, but many of them can’t keep that promise or want to stay together. But, when there are children involved, choosing either of the options appears heart-wrenching.

A relationship can become very tense and unhappy. Despite knowing, parents go to any extent for their kids and this may influence the decision to stay together in an unhappy marriage. But it is necessary to figure out whether your child would be better off in a home where their parents are unhappy together or in two homes where parents are happier but not together. As a result, it will impact them as kids learn from our examples.

Several studies have found that there are negative consequences of divorce on children. Yet, research suggests these impacts have their root in the parental conflict that includes frequent and heated conversation, a toxic environment, physical aggression and many more that set up their kid for a difficult unwilling life afterwards.

In addition, children who grow up in high-conflict families can have complications developing positive self-esteem, forming and maintaining relationships, managing emotions, and trusting others. Moreover, children sometimes end up feeling responsible for the tension between their parents and blame themselves.

Thus, staying or leaving is a personal decision a couple needs to make to give their kids a better environment and future which is financially secure as well as emotionally healthy.

So, what’s right for children? Staying or leaving an unhappy marriage?

Children will be affected in both ways, hence it is suggested to rectify the problems in a relationship instead of staying in discord or leaving because of conflict.

