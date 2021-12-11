UNICEF Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and Inspiring Quotes

UNICEF Day is observed on December 11 every year, to spread awareness on saving children’s lives, defending their rights and helping them fulfil their potential from childhood to adolescence. The United Nations General Assembly announced this day on December 11 in year 1946. This was done to ensure the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.

UNICEF DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

The UN’s International Children’s Emergency Fund was established in the aftermath of World War II. Their mandate was clear, which was to help people whose lives and futures were at risk, no matter what role they played during the war.

The programme focuses on providing supplies, assistance and also improving the health, nutrition, education and general welfare of children. The organisation became a permanent agency of the UN in 1953. The words International and Emergency were dropped from the official name but the acronym was continued.

UNICEF DAY 2021: THEME

UNICEF Day 2021 theme is to help children to recover from interruptions and learning losses experienced through the Pandemic in the last two years. UNICEF is providing a lot of opportunities across the globe and working towards a better future.

UNICEF DAY 2021: QUOTES TO CELEBRATE UNICEF DAY

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man. ->Rabindranath Tagore

1. Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. - >A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

2. If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one. - >Mother Teresa

3. On this day, let us try to bring smiles to everybody’s face by spreading the message of love and togetherness.

4. Every child on this earth has a right to better and healthy living. UNICEF spreads this message all across the globe and works for the betterment of children.

5. On this UNICEF day, let us not forget that every contribution counts and is valuable. Children have always been considered as the form of God. Helping them grow should be our primary aim.

6. Not only today, but every day should be equally celebrated as UNICEF day. We should all work together and be a part of this beautiful cause behind celebrating this day.

