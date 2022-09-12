United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation 2022: All You Need to Know

The United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation is observed annually on September 12 to highlight the importance of cooperation among people and countries in the global South. The day also aims at spreading awareness on the social, economic, and political developments made in the Southern region.

United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation: History

The United Nations Conference on Technical Cooperation among Developing Countries adopted the Buenos Aires Plan of Action for Promoting and Implementing Technical Cooperation among Developing Countries (TCDC) on September 12, 1978. Delegations from 138 states had reached a consensus to adopt TCDC and named it after Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires where the conference was held. Later, the United Nations General Assembly designated September 12 as the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation.

What does South-South Cooperation mean?

South-South cooperation takes place when countries in the South collaborate together in the economic, political, cultural, social, technical, and environmental domain. The cooperation can occur between two or more developing countries on regional, bilateral, interregional or intraregional basis.

The South-South cooperation allows the developing countries to share crucial expertise, resources, skills, and knowledge with each other. This helps these countries move closer to their development goals by making concerted efforts.

South-South cooperation can also happen in the form of Triangular cooperation where multinational organisations and traditional donor countries support South-South initiatives through training, funding, or with the help of technological or management systems.

What are the objectives of South-South Cooperation?

The South-South Cooperation is geared towards making the developing countries self-reliant by improving their creative capacity so that they create solutions to their development problems and also prepare strategies to address such issues.

It also aims to promote sharing of experiences among the developing countries that can give them wider access to knowledge and can also lead to greater awareness on common issues.

South-South cooperation can help recognise and address the problems of countries which are least developed, small island countries, landlocked developing countries, and small island developing countries. These also include the countries which are affected by crisis such as a natural disaster.

United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC)

The creation of the UNOSSC was proposed in 1974 in the United Nations General Assembly as a special unit within the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The idea was to make a body for technical cooperation among the developing countries. The UNOSSC serves as the main office for the coordination of South-South and triangular cooperation globally and within the UN system.

