United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2022: All You Need to Know

Across the globe, there are innumerable people who face physical or psychological torture. While it is a crime under international law, there are many incidents that go unreported. Therefore, to urge all the stakeholders to unite for people who have faced and continue to face the abuse and torture, every year June 26 is observed as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The United Nations claims that the consequences of torture are that it can turn into a cycle of violence and have a severe impact on the generations to come.

History

The International Day in Support of Victims of Torture not only spreads awareness among the people regarding the human torture being unacceptable in the society but also informs them that it’s a crime. On December 12, 1997, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution, declaring June 26 as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

Moreover, the United Nations aims toward the complete eradication of torture from all over the world. The convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment was made effective on June 26, 1987, which is why the UN chose this day to mark International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

Significance

Celebrating the first International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on June 26, 1998, the UN appealed to all the governments, stakeholders, and the members of the global society to stand against this act, and to take action against the torture and those who execute it in every corner of the world. The day is extremely significant, as it unites all in support of those who have been the victims of mental and physical torture.

