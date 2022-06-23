United Nations Public Service Day 2022: All You Need To Know

UNITED NATIONS PUBLIC SERVICE DAY 2022: With the aim to appreciate the value of public institutions and public servants, June 23 is observed as United Nations Public Service Day. It highlights the contribution and role of public service in the development of all sectors around the world. While acknowledging the work done by the public servants and their sheer dedication towards effective and responsive public administration, the United Nations Public Service Day also encourages youth to pursue their careers in the public sector on this day.

And in a bid to encourage the same, the United Nations (UN) conducts a Public Service Awards ceremony every year to honour the contributions of public service institutions around the world.

Advertisement

Various events are also organised by many public institutions, recognising the valuable roles undertaken by the public servants towards the improvement of society. Every year, many events are organised on different themes. And this year the United Nation will be organising a virtual event on the theme - “Building back better from COVID-19: Enhancing innovative partnerships to meet the Sustainable Development Goals".

As per the UN, this year’s Public Service Day will be focusing on the role of the public institutions and the public servants in building back better from the coronavirus pandemic. This will be done while keeping the 2030 deadline for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals in focus. Last year the day was celebrated under the theme “Innovating the Future Public Service: New Government Models for a New Era to Reach the SDGs."

The origin of the UN Public Service day goes back to December 20, 2002, when the General Assembly selected June 23 as Public Service Day after adopting a resolution 57/277. With an aim to give the day its recognition, the UN established the UN Public Service Awards (UNPSA) programme in 2003, which was later reviewed in 2016. This was done to align the day with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.