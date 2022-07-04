Unspoken Truths About Parenting: What Celebrity Parents Have to Say

Parenting is a job that makes your heart full but also makes you roll up your sleeves for any difficult situation. Many times, when you welcome a child, people around you will only state the positive side of parenting. At times, it seems like all things pretty. But that is not the case every day. Sometimes, parents also deal with depression and find it hard to balance their personal and professional lives.

Be it a mother or a father, both of them go through a lot of ups and downs in this journey. If you are working after the birth of your child, parenting can seem like one of the most challenging jobs. But people avoid talking about the dark side of it.

Advertisement

There are so many books and videos on the internet that help you become a good parent but they might not work all the time as mostly, you learn from your own experiences. It’s not only commoners but also celebrities who can relate to this. Below, we have shared some unspoken truths about parenting.

1. Postpartum Depression

This condition is mostly seen in mothers after childbirth. While you’re sitting with your family or friends, you can still feel detached. One of the reasons for this feeling is hormonal changes. There are times you won’t feel connected to your own child. Actress Shilpa Shetty had shared her journey of postpartum depression. She had revealed, “The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks." In usual cases, mothers bounce back to normality within a month or two but there have been cases when the mother is suffering from postpartum depression for 2-3 months.

2. Balancing

Advertisement

As a parent, you don’t earn just for yourself but also for your family. Working parents can find it hard to balance work and their children. Your children need you to be there for them in ways you might not understand all the time. It can get really challenging when you cannot take out time from work for family. Beyonce had once revealed how she found work and personal life balance challenging. She said, “I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Make sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging."

3. Healing

Advertisement

While giving birth to a baby, a woman goes through a lot of pain. And they need ample time after that to heal. Right after Cardi B gave birth to her daughter Kulture, she was going through something similar. “I thought six weeks was gonna be good enough. No, my ass is broken, this baby broke my ass. … Doing a tour with Bruno Mars in, like, the biggest arenas and I didn’t want to go on tour and not be able to dance or perform properly, not be able to get choreography right, because my body is extremely weak right now," Cardi B had said during an interview.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.