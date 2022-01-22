Unvaccinated People More Prone to Die Due to Covid-19, Say Doctors

Around 3 lakh new cases of Covid-19 are being recorded on a daily basis in India for the last few days. This has led to an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases across the country. The number of deaths in a day due to Covid-19 has also witnessed a sharp rise recently. Doctors at prominent health institutes and hospitals believe that a maximum number of people who died due to Covid-19 were not vaccinated or only received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a study said that the people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 are more prone to die due to Covid-19 infection than those who have been vaccinated.

Head of the Department of Molecular Biology Unit of the Institute of Medical Sciences of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and eminent virologist Professor Dr Sunit Kumar Singh said, “Several research and studies show the importance of Covid vaccination. If we look at the statistics of deaths due to Covid-19, we will see that people who have comorbidities and who are not vaccinated are dying in large numbers compared to those who have been vaccinated."

“If the person has not taken any dose of Covid vaccine or has taken only one dose, then he/she needs ICU or Ventilator. Patients with co-morbidities in such cases are dying too."

Dr. Suresh Kumar of Delhi’s Loknayak Jayaprakash Hospital (LNJP Hospital) said that patients suffering from serious diseases are dying after getting infected with the coronavirus.

“It is also coming to notice that those who have not taken any dose of Covid vaccine and suffering from serious diseases like heart disease, hypertension, cancer, liver or kidney transplant, are dying. Those who have received both doses of vaccine have survived and recovered from disease after treatment for a few days. There is less chance to be in serious condition after receiving vaccine doses," he said.

