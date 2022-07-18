Unwind Yourself With These 10 Self-Care Practices

The world is fast-paced and sometimes even 24 hours of a day fall short because we have much on our plate. Being overworked, stressed, and anxious all the time overshadows what our body actually needs to stay fit and that, in the long, run will make us miserable. This is where self-care comes into play. It is the pause button that you need in your life for the proper functioning of the mind and body.

Self-care is all about taking out time for yourself, attending to your needs, and feeling good from the inside at the end of it.

Here are some self-care tips for you to achieve your optimal well-being:

You can start self-care with a workout. A good exercise or yoga regime can definitely kick-start your day. Walking bare feet on the grass or jogging or taking a swim in the pool can help. If you hate exercises, a dance routine on your favorite playlist can do wonders too.

Staying hydrated is an important aspect of healthy living. Every tissue, and organ in the body needs water to work properly.

Eat a nutritious and well-balanced diet, so that your body gets proper nutrients to keep you full of energy throughout the day.

For emotional self-care, you can practice self-compassion and gratitude. Maintain a journal and write or doodle or paint. Express yourself in ways you like.

Take breaks from social media, work or upsetting news. Sit down with yourself. Unwind with a cup of tea or coffee, play some music, listen to some podcast or watch your favorite series/movies. Read your favorite book.

Check up on your dear ones. Catch up with your friends and relax with them.

Pamper yourself by visiting a salon, getting your hair trimmed or trying a new hairstyle.

Practice meditation. There are many guided meditations available on the internet.

Get proper rest. A well-rested body means an improved mood.

Self-care can vary from person to person. So do whatever makes you happy and content.

