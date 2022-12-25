Let's Talk Sex | Unwrap Something Special: Ideas for Spicing Up Your Love Life This Christmas

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

Advertisement

In this article, Dr Jain will share some amazing ideas to spice up your love life this Christmas.

It’s that time of year again! The Christmas lights are going up, the decorations are being put up, and the stores are filled with Christmas cheer. It’s also the time of year when many couples feel a little pressure to spice up their love life.

If you’re feeling a little festive and want to add a little something extra to your sex life this Christmas, here are some ideas for you to spice up your love life this Christmas:

1. Plan a Special Date Night: It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means it’s also the perfect time to spice up your love life. Pick a night when you can really relax and take your time. Maybe cook a romantic dinner at home, or go out for a nice dinner and a show. Whatever you do, make sure it’s something you’ll both enjoy. And don’t forget to dress up a little bit of effort can really go a long way.

2. Gifting With ‘Pleasure’ in Mind: Christmas is the season for giving, and what could be more pleasurable than giving your partner a gift that will enhance your love life? Here are a few ideas to get you started:

• A new sex toy

• Sexy lingerie or lingerie accessories

Advertisement

• A subscription to an erotic magazine or website

• A package of edible body paint and brushes

• A bottle of champagne or massage oil

Advertisement

3. Indulge in a Romantic Getaway: Whether it’s a snowy retreat to a cabin in the woods or a beach vacation in the sun, escaping the stresses of everyday life will do you both good. Whatever you do, just make sure you take some time to relax and enjoy each other’s company. Not only will you have some amazing memories to look back on, but you’ll also come back feeling refreshed and ready to take on whatever the New Year throws your way. Make sure to plan some special alone time while you’re away, so you can really reconnect with your partner.

4. Have Fun with Christmas Games: One great way to spice up your love life during the holidays is to get competitive with some Christmas games. There are plenty of games to choose from, but here are a few ideas to get you started:

Advertisement

• Gift exchange: This one is simple. Each person draws a name from a hat, and they become the gift-giver for that person. The twist is that the gift has to be something sexy. Be sure to set a price limit so that things don’t get too out of hand!

• Secret Santa: Similar to the gift exchange game, secret Santa is a popular Christmas game that gets everyone in the festive spirit. But this time, the gifts can be anything you like! Be sure to keep it secret who your giftee is though, or the fun will be over before it begins.

Advertisement

• Reindeer games: These games are perfect for couples looking for some naughty fun. There are lots of different games to choose from, but our favourite is truth or dare. Be daring and do things you’ve always wanted to do, or take things slow and get to know each other better with some juicy truths.

Whatever you choose, make sure it’s something that you’ll both enjoy and that will get you in the holiday spirit.

5. Spice Up Your Intimacy Level: Surprise them with something naughty like lingerie or edible body paint, or give them a voucher for an intimate session at a spa. Again: be creative!

You can also take things to the next level with roleplaying. A fun yet sexy way to share new experiences and create lasting memories. You and your partner could switch roles and dress up as Santa and Mrs. Claus, or even Santa’s helpers! And who knows? You may get to do some ‘special’ favours in return!

If you don’t want to do anything too wild, why not turn up the heat by lighting a scented candle or diffusing some essential oils in the bedroom? There are lots of spices and herbs that stimulate desire like ginger and clove - scent is known to play a part in arousal after all!

6. Focus on Romance and Reconnection: It’s time to make sure the romance doesn’t get lost during the holiday hustle and bustle! Plan a romantic night in, light some candles and put on some soothing music. Slow-dance together in your living room or have an intimate candlelight dinner. Focus your conversations on topics that are special and meaningful to both of you. It can be something from the past year that brought you closer together or something fun for the future — just make sure it’s with just the two of you!

You can also exchange meaningful gifts from one another that remind each other why you appreciate your relationship so much. Something that resonates with the time spent together, such as an item that celebrates how far apart you were or how close you became it will be an extra special moment when they unwrap it!

Christmas is the time for giving, and what could be more special than giving your partner a gift that will spice up your love life? There are plenty of amazing ways to get your sex life back on track this Christmas — so why not surprise your partner with one of these fun ideas?

So, this Christmas, make sure to set aside some special time for just the two of you. It’s sure to bring you closer together and create an unbreakable bond that will last all year long.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here