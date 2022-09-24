Upcycle Your Cake Into Delicious Trifles

Usually, a cake doesn’t last five minutes after being opened. But on some rare occasions, you may find yourself with more cake than you can eat. Instead of letting it go to waste, you can upcycle the old cake into a fancy dessert and garnish it as per your liking. Here are some trifle recipes you can try with your leftover cake -

Apple, blackberry, and walnut trifle

This delicious recipe can work with any kind of leftover cake- whether a brownie or a simple sponge cake. Chop up apples and make them into a thick sauce before adding blackberries. After it cools, throw in uneven leftover cake pieces and garnish by sprinkling some jam. Serve it cold in a glass with some custard followed by whipped cream and walnuts topping.

Cake Crumb Trifle

Here’s a simple no-hassle recipe for you to enjoy your stale cake. Crumble the cake and add it to a mason jar. Add in a layer of whipped cream and then add the crumble again. Tada! And it’s ready.

Two layered trifle

If you have two different flavour leftover cakes at home, you can layer them and add vanilla frosting or whipped cream and top it off with any slice of fruit that you like.

Chocolate Trifle

A vanilla sponge cake or chocolate brownie leftovers can make a good trifle. Add some chocolate frosting or buttercream to make the trifle decadent. Top it with some chocolate pieces or chocolate sauce.

Trifle Pudding

Trifle pudding is a stunning dessert as it is colourful and delicious. And the best part? You need only 5 ingredients to make it!

Make the custard, whip up some cream, and chop up fruits like bananas, mango, or fresh figs. Instead of adding chopped mango pieces, you can also opt for mango puree or juice to make the trifle softer. In a bowl, layer the fruits then add a layer of custard and whipped cream, and repeat the layers. In between the layers you can add mango puree.

To make the leftover cakes fresh for longer than usual, store them in an airtight container or cling wrap.

