Upgrade Your Skincare Routine By Adding These 5 Facial Sheets

Having a skincare routine is an essential part of keeping your skin healthy. An important step in any skincare routine is the face mask. But with so many to choose from, how do you decide which one is the best for you? Your skin type and age are the two factors that will determine which face mask works best for you.

Young and acne-prone skin will have different requirements from that of older and delicate skin. Weather conditions also play an important role in choosing the mask. During winters your skin gets drier and needs more hydration, while in monsoon your skin will need a face mask that will absorb the excess oil. A facial mask can help address concerns like reducing acne scars, skin brightening, controlling oil, and hydrating dry skin, among others.

Advertisement

Here are a few facial masks you can use to help your skin be the best it can be-

Cream Masks

Cream-based masks work wonders for normal-to-dry skin. These masks add moisture and hydration to the skin, making it soft and supple. While choosing cream-based masks, look for ingredients like essential oils, and natural butter.

Gel Masks

Gel Masks are gentle, lightweight, and very hydrating. These masks are ideal for sensitive and dehydrated skin. Gel masks get absorbed quickly and restore moisture in the skin. Look for ingredients like cucumber, green tea, and mint as they are soothing for sensitive skin and can make your skin supple and firm.

Clay Masks

For oily and acne-prone skin, clay masks balance the oil levels by regulating oil secretion on the skin. These masks can also smoothen and soften the skin while also getting rid of dust, pollutants, blackheads, and gunk. A mask with lactic and citric acid is ideal for oily skin.

Peel-off Masks

For an instant glow, you can use a peel-off mask. It removes dead skin cells, dust, whiteheads, blackheads, pollutants, and oil from the topmost layer of the skin. These masks are usually fruit or plant-based and use natural ingredients making them ideal for all skin types. Peel it off in one quick motion and you need not rinse your face after.

Advertisement

Exfoliating Masks

Exfoliating masks contain glycolic acid, lactic acid, or enzymes of fruits like papaya and pineapple which help in gentle exfoliation and skin brightening. A charcoal exfoliating mask will prevent acne and skin breakouts.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here