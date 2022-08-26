Upset With Sagging Breasts? Know Why It Happens And How To Prevent It

Breasts vary in size and shape and while it is completely normal to have them in any form (unless you have symptoms of cancer or some other disease), we often prefer them to look better and remain healthy at the same time. Breast sagging in women is a common cause of worry since it worsens the appearance. Many women could possibly experience a lack of confidence due to this condition. Although this is a completely natural change, there are a few things that you can do differently to not let your breasts sag.

How To Know If Your Breasts Are Sagging?

Breast ptosis is the term used for this condition. According to WebMD, the severity of breast ptosis is determined by the position of the nipple in accordance with the fold of the breast. If your nipple is above the line of the fold, it is considered normal. If it is with the fold, it is first-degree ptosis. Nipple below the fold is second-degree ptosis while third-degree ptosis would be when the nipple is pointing downwards.

What Are The Causes Of Breast Sagging?

Now that you would have determined if you have breast ptosis or not, let’s understand what might have caused this.

According to Healthline, the sagging of breasts is usually owed to ageing. The breast ligaments (called Cooper’s ligaments) stretch out over time, typically due to gravity but there could also be other causes at play.

In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at the Esthetic Clinics, listed some reasons for sagging breasts, which are as follows:

Ageing

Gravity

Using contraceptives

Hormonal imbalances

Wearing the wrong bra while working out

Menopause

Obesity or high body mass index (BMI)

Smoking

Multiple pregnancies and the resultant breastfeeding

Lack of upper body exercise

Some of the other causes could be collagen or estrogen deficiency, larger breast size, and rapid weight loss followed by weight gain (or vice versa).

How Can You Treat Or Prevent Breasts From Sagging?

If you are unhappy with how your breasts look and want to improve their firmness, you can try out the following methods besides going for cosmetic surgery.

Upper Body Work Out Or Chest Exercises

These include planks, pushups and other pectoral exercises. According to WebMD, exercising will not increase or decrease the amount of breast tissue you have. But working out the muscles underneath the breasts along with your shoulders and upper arms can result in a firmer and more defined appearance.

Wear A Well-Fitted And Comforting Bra

Although a bra can’t change your breasts, it sure helps in lifting and supporting them. Wearing a well-fitted one, especially while working out or jogging is recommended. It is important to note your proper bra size, which might change with time. Wearing the wrong bra size could have more negative effects than not wearing one at all.

Maintain A Healthy Weight

Keeping your weight consistent at a level that is healthy for you may prevent breast sag and make them firmer.

Quit Smoking

You might have to get rid of your habit of smoking if you want perkier breasts. Besides this, WebMD also recommends a balanced diet rich in antioxidants which is good for the skin and will prevent it from sagging.

(Disclaimer: Information mentioned in this article is sourced from other sites. News18 doesn't guarantee 100% accuracy of all facts)

