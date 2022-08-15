US Cheesemaker Breaks World Record For Largest Macaroni And Cheese Dish

A US-based food company broke the Guinness World Record by preparing the largest macaroni and cheese dish ever. The super-giant delicacy weighed a whopping 2,151 kilograms.

The record was bagged by Schreiber Foods Inc. which achieved the feat on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. The preparation of the dish was done by employees of Schreiber outside their facility located in Logan, Utah.

“What better way to celebrate fifty years of making cheese in Cache Valley than to break a Guinness World Record title?" said Derek Carlsen, HR Team Leader at the company. The total time taken to bring their efforts to fruition was three hours and twenty-six minutes.

Advertisement

After making the gigantic dish, the company distributed it to two thousand people that were present on site. Schreiber distributed the dish by collaborating with a local pantry. “We are proud to provide delicious food, and even prouder to know the small acts of the good we did this week are making an impact in our communities around the world," Carlsen added.

The recipe for the world’s largest macaroni and cheese dish included 928 kilograms of cooked macaroni, 478.53 kilograms of cheese, 543.85 kilograms of whole milk, and 72.57 kilograms of butter.

The entire event was overseen by the official adjudicator of the Guinness World Record, Brittany Dunn. Dunn was accompanied by an environmental health scientist regulator in the food industry from the Department of Agriculture and Food, State of Utah. While Dunn ensured that the record was being attempted fairly, the regulator kept a check on the food safety measures.

The world record, set by Schreiber, replaced Cabot Creamery Cooperative and Chef John Folse & Company, who held the record before them. The two, also from the United States, prepared 1119.91 kilograms of macaroni and cheese. The broken record was set on September 23, 2010, in Fulton Square, New Orleans.

Advertisement

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here