US Independence Day 2022: All You Need To Know About The Fourth of July

USA INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: The Fourth of July holds a special place in the hearts of Americans. This year, the day marks the 246th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Highlighting the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British rule, the day marks an important federal holiday in the United States of America.

This tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July goes way back to the 18th century when the Second Continental Congress in the US adopted the Declaration of Independence.

On July 2, 1776, twelve out of thirteen American colonies officially decided to separate from Great Britain and demanded independence through a vote by the Continental Congress. In addition, just two days after this petition, all thirteen American colonies voted in favour of adopting the Declaration of Independence, with which they declared their independence from the British crown. The British Empire made its first permanent American colony in 1607 at Virginia’s Jamestown.

Advertisement

Before 1776, all 13 colonies were subjected to British law and had to pay high duties for the import of goods like sugar, coffee, tea, or spirits. This scenario created an increasing dissatisfaction with the British crown, leading to this historical event.

Therefore, the Fourth of July celebration honours the signing of the American Declaration of Independence by the founding fathers of the US. The renowned statesman and diplomat, Thomas Jefferson along with the political philosopher Benjamin Franklin were among the many names who renounced British rule and pronounced the North American colonies as free states.

And it was after this that the United States of America was born. Americans celebrate Independence Day by organising parades and barbeques. People wear clothes and paint themselves in red, white, and blue colour, which are the colours of the American flag.

Advertisement

Moreover, in the history and tradition of the US, fireworks are considered the most crucial part of the Independence Day celebration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.