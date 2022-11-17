Use Aloe Vera Gel To Keep The Skin Hydrated This Winter

As the winter knocks on our doors, keeping the skin healthy and hydrated is a huge task. But don’t worry. You can also get soft, hydrated skin in winter with the help of natural beauty products. Aloe vera gel keeps the skin naturally hydrated from within.

It contains essential vitamins and proteins for the skin, nourishing it and making it glow. Here’s how you can incorporate aloe vera gel into your skincare routine.

Aloe vera gel with honey and banana mask: Honey and banana have moisturising properties, which when mixed with aloe vera gel make the skin soft and hydrated. To prepare this excellent natural face pack, first take 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel, half a banana, and 1 tablespoon honey and put it in a mixer.

Now apply this face pack, on the face with the help of a brush and leave it to dry. When the face pack dries, clean it with lukewarm water.

Use aloe vera gel with olive oil cream: Olive oil keeps our skin hydrated and soft. Using olive oil with aloe vera gel keeps the skin healthy. To make this cream, take the same amount of olive oil with aloe vera gel in a small bowl, mix it well, and make a smooth paste.

Then apply the paste on the face and leave it for a few hours or you can also keep it overnight and later wash the face with lukewarm water.

Aloe vera gel is a complete beauty product in itself. You can use it every night before going to sleep. This keeps the skin hydrated and gets rid of common winter problems.

