Use These 3 Methods to Accurately Track Your Weight Loss Efforts

Trying to shed some extra kilos? You would know how tiring the process is. You have to give up many of your favourite food items to see the change but sometimes, even after all this effort, the result is not very apparent. The toughest part of the weight loss journey is to keep yourself motivated to achieve the set targets. So while you are working to achieve the bigger goal, it’s also important to keep a track of your progress so that it can fuel your motivation. But what’s the correct method to track the progress? Because using the weighing scale for tracking your progress may just not give you the correct picture. It’s very common to record a change of 1 to 2 kgs in a few days due to hormonal changes or water retention in our body.

They are temporary and maybe delusional. So here’s a list of other methods to accurately track your weight loss progress for better results

BMI

BMI or Body Mass Index chart shows the correct picture of body weight according to our height However, this method also has its limitation when looking while taking considering aspects like fat distribution and muscle mass.

BMI is equal to your total body weight /squares of your height (meters). A BMI of under is considered underweight, where anywhere between 19 to 24 is normal or healthy. BMI of over 25 to 29 is overweight and 30 to 39 is considered obese.

Waist to Height Ratio

Another weight to keep a track of your weight is by checking the waist to height ratio. To calculate this ratio, note down your waist size and height. The waist-height ratio is calculated as waist measurement divided by height measurement (in inches) W ÷ H. The cut-off values for the waist-to-height ratio are set at WHtR 0.4 (brown to green), 0.5 (green to yellow) and 0.6 (yellow to red).

Body Fat Percentage

The fat in our body, and not the weight is the real problem for our health. Excessive fat is the reason behind many health issues including kidney and heart ailments. You can get the true picture of your body fat by using the skinfold measurement method and use it to track your weight loss progress from time to time.

Using the above-mentioned methods for assessing our body weight will give the true picture and help us to work in the right direction with clarity.

