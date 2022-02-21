Use these concoctions to accelerate your weight loss process

Undoubtedly, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our lives in many ways, but one of the worst impacts of the Covid-19 that hardly anyone pays attention to is that the forced new normal wreaked havoc on our body physiques. The hyped work-from-home regime has given us nothing more than stubborn body fat because putting on weight is the easiest thing in the world. But hardly anyone knows that lifestyle diseases come in a package with increased weight.

Overweight people are prone to many lifestyle diseases, like diabetes, high cholesterol, blood pressure and all of these eventually lead to life-threatening cardiovascular diseases. Wondering what to do as you can’t take out time to exercise from your fast-paced busy urban lifestyle.

Don’t worry, nobody is asking you to start dieting. But you should know that what you drink can make just as much of an impact on your body weight as what you eat. And while there is no magical weight loss drink, there are certain beverages that may boost your metabolism so you can burn calories more efficiently. So here are some of the herbal concoctions that may help you in losing weight, but remember it isn’t a quick process, as you need the patience to achieve your goal.

Ginger water

Consuming this tea-favorite herb with lukewarm water right in the morning not only reduces weight but is a herbal remedy that treats conditions like nausea, cold, and arthritis.

Lemon water

The benefits of lemon need no new introduction, as this citrus element is a godsend for those planning to lose weight. Experts suggest in consuming lemon water first thing in the morning, you can also add some honey to increase its flavour.

Ajwain water

Carom seeds or Ajwain is an ayurvedic remedy in treating gastric problems like ulcers and indigestion which eventually leads to bloating and weight gain. Not just this, but its antifungal and antibacterial properties clean the guts, aid the digestive process that helps in losing weight.

Jeera water

Well known for their aroma, cumin seeds help lose weight. Boil cumin seeds in the water, you can also add lemon and honey to increase the flavour.

