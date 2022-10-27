Use These DIY Fruit Masks to Remove Blackheads

Your skin loves fruits as much as your palette does. Fruit face packs are one of the most commonly used methods to solve skin problems. They are often used and recommended in salons. The nutrient-rich fruit has several benefits for your skin. According to the style craze, it has been used since the Roman and Egyptian eras for its numerous medicinal properties, especially for the skin. It helps to reduce pimples and blackheads.

Speaking blackheads, form, when pored, becomes clogged with a combination of dead skin cells and excess oil from the sebaceous glands. We might use chemicals that can be harmful to the skin. Here are a few DIY masks that can help you to remove blackheads:

Strawberry and Honey scrub:

Take 2-3 strawberries, peel them and mash well and a tablespoon of honey. Apply the mask and massage it with light hands for 5 to 8 minutes and wash the face with lukewarm water.

Milk and Honey mask:

Mix one and a half cups of milk with two tablespoons of honey and apply it with cotton balls or swabs. Dip the cotton ball or swab in the mixture and coat it on the face. Leave the mask for 10 to 15 minutes and rinse it with water.

Papaya and Honey:

Take two pieces of Papaya and a tablespoon of honey. Mash the papaya and mix them well. Apply the paste for 15 to 20 minutes and clean it with a wet towel.

Oatmeal scrub:

Make a scrub with plain yoghurt, half lemon juice, and one tbsp oatmeal. Leave the scrub on for 15 minutes on your face and rinse it off with lukewarm water. It not only removes blackheads but also imparts radiance to the face.

Cinnamon and lemon juice:

Mix a tbsp. of cinnamon powder, a pinch of turmeric and some lemon juice. Apply the paste on your face and let it rest for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with normal water. Cinnamon is known to improve blood circulation, tighten the skin pores, and lemon helps reduce blackheads, and whiteheads.

