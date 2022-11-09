Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022: Tantalise Your Taste Buds With These Delectable Recipes From the State

UTTARAKHAND FOUNDATION DAY: Check out these delicious recipes from the state: Uttarakhand Foundation Day is formally celebrated on November 9 every year and marks the formation of the north Indian state. Uttarakhand is the 27th state of India and was known as Uttaranchal till 2007. Dotted with some of the most serene peaks of the mighty Himalayas, the state enjoys beautiful weather and even more delicious food that’s indigenous to Garhwali and Kumaon regions.

True to its name Uttarakhand is also known as the “Land of Gods" and is a tourist favourite, both from within India and abroad. The state boasts rich natural resources such as picturesque glaciers, rivers, and snow-clad peaks. The place also hosts one of the most sacred Hindu sites in the country known as Char Dham – the four shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

While there’s a lot for your eyes to feast on, Uttarakhand’s food is majestic, to say the least. Read on to know more about what dishes to try when you visit the state.

Kafuli

This dish is vegetarian, healthy, and full of deliciousness. Kafuli is popular in Garhwal and is usually made from a boiled and blended mixture of spinach and fenugreek leaves, which is again mixed with a tempering of simple spices such as ginger, chillies, curd, and spices. The dish is often served with rotis or rice and is extremely flavourful on its own too. Vegans can definitely give it a try by replacing curd with vegan curd. The dish is also packed with protein, fibre, vitamins, and iron; and is bound to please even the pickiest eater.

Chainsoo

Made with black gram dal, chainsoo is made similar to how a usual dal is cooked. First, the gram is lightly roasted on a hot pan without oil and ground to a fine mixture. Especially enjoyable to eat during colder weather, the mixture is then boiled with water and then hit with a temper of onions, tomatoes, garam masala powder, coriander, and garlic. Usually eaten with rice and a side of vegetables, this warm stew can be enjoyed as it is.

Gahat ke parathe

While north India is famous for parathas, there is something ubiquitously familiar with flatbread stuffed with potatoes aka aloo parathas. However, if you’re feeling adventurous, try Uttarakhand’s gahat ke parathe which is made with horse gram and flavored with garlic, salt, sugar, and lime juice. After being roasted in a flat pan, it can be served with fresh green chutney and some curd on the side.

