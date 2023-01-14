Uttarayana 2023: Here’s How You Can Make Kites At Home

HAPPY UTTARAYAN 2023: From flying kites and making sweets to relishing lip-smacking khichdi and enjoying get-togethers with family, Uttarayana or Makar Sankranti is a day of celebration. It is one of the most-awaited festivals, especially for the people of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Makar Sankranti is known by many names. In North-India, it is also called Khichdi, In Tamil Nadu, Pongal is celebrated; Assam celebrates Magh Bihu, while in Gujarat, people celebrate it as Uttarayana.

The festivals bring prosperity, happiness and a hope for a better tomorrow. However, Uttarayana, also known as the Kite Flying Festival, is a fun way of enjoying the traditions with your loved ones. The kite festival is a concept wherein people gather and engage in kite-flying competitions and games. This is the day when the beautiful blue skies are filled with colorful kites in major parts of the country. People gather together to witness the show and flaunt their talents in kite-making.

As we gear up to celebrate Uttarayan and Makar Sankranti festival, let’s have a look at how we can make our own kites at home.

Step-by-step guide to make a kite:

Step 1: Cut wooden sticks into 20 inches and 24 inches long, these sticks form the basic structure of the kite and give the support to cut through the air.

Step 2: Make cuts on the rounded ends of the wooden sticks.

Step 3: Lay both the sticks in position, mark 6 inches on the 24-inch stick and place the other 20-inch stick making a T-shape. Secure the joint of the two sticks with a tape or string.

Step 4: The next step is to wrap the string on the ends of the sticks, make the string pass through the horizontal cuts on either end of both the sticks. Once the string has passed, you can see the basic structure of a diamond-shaped kite.

Step 5: Place the newspaper or colorful glazed paper on a flat surface and keep the frame on top of it.

Step 6: Fold the edges and fix them with tape, make sure that the joint between the paper and wooden stick is strong. Remember, that the kite will fly only when the air will pass through papers and sticks.

Step 7: Measure and tie a string or manjha, cut 24 inches of string and attach it to the top and bottom edges of the kite.

Step 8: Design a tail with ribbons, use colorful ribbons to make the tail of the kite and attach it to the bottom end. Once you have done this, the kite is ready.

