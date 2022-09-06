Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Significance

The Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi is observed during the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar. Every year, some Hindus celebrate the auspicious Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi by observing a fast on this day, which they break once the sun rises the following day. People can choose whether to observe fast with or without water and fruit. It is believed that when someone observes this fast with complete devotion and dedication, Lord Vishnu pardons all their sins from the past as well as their present life.

Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the auspicious fast will be observed on September 7. The auspicious timing for the same will commence when the Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect. Therefore, it will be from 5:54 AM on September 6 to 3:04 AM on September 7.

Puja Vidhi

On this day, Lord Vishnu’s devotees observe a complete fast to honour the god. The Ekadashi fast is observed for 24 hours and it begins from the sunrise of Ekadashi to Dwadashi Tithi. The fast is concluded post giving food to the Brahmins as well as offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. Adherents avoid cooking or eating rice, beans and grains. They also perform bhajans and chant mantras in order to appease Lord Vishnu. Furthermore, on this day, reading Vishnu Sahasranaam is believed to be extremely auspicious.

Mantra

Vishnu mantra: Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya

Krishna maha-mantra: Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare

Significance

In the Brahma-Vaivarta Purana of Hindu mythology, Lord Sri Krishna himself explains to King Yudhisthira why Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi is deemed important in three worlds. It is thought that those who observe the Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi would ultimately obtain Lord Vishnu’s heavenly abode, known as Vaikunth, as well as all material happiness in this world.

