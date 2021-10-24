Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

The Chaturthi Tithi that falls after Purnima or full moon during Krishna Paksha of Kartika month is observed as Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi. This year, the Vakratunda Sakashti Chaturthi Vrat of the Kartik month will be observed on October 24. Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is observed every month from sunrise to moonrise.

Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the supreme lord of intelligence and the remover of all obstacles, on this day. It is believed that devotees who observe this fast get rid of all obstacles in their life. All Sankashti Chaturthi fasts have special significance for Lord Ganesha’s Devotees. This year, it will also coincide with Karwachauth fast. Know about the Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi, Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi: Date and time

According to Drikpanchang, the Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The Chaturthi tithi will begin at 03:01 AM on October 24 and continue till 05:43 AM on October 25. The moonrise will take place at 08:07 PM on the day of the fast.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi: Vrat Vidhi

Lord Ganesha’s devotees begin their day with a holy bath and offering prayer. They keep a day-long fast and consume only fruits and milk throughout the day. Lord Ganesha is worshipped by offering Durva grass, fresh flowers, and incense sticks. Devotees also read Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha and offer prayer to moon. The fast is broken after the sighting of moon on Sankashti Chaturthi.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi: Significance

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant day for Lord Ganesha’s devotees. It is believed that whoever observe this fast see all their wishes getting fulfilled and Vighnaharta removes all the obstacles. Sankashti Chaturthi is also called Ganesh Sankatahara or Sankatahara Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day bestows the devotees with health, wealth, and prosperity.

