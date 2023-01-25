Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 all over the world as a celebration of love. The reason behind this celebration is the story of a legendary Christian saint, St. Valentine, who helped lovers get married in the Roman Empire. When Emperor Claudius learnt about this, he arrested St. Valentine. While in jail awaiting execution, Valentine fell in love with the blind daughter of the jailer. Before his execution, he sent her a message signed “From Your Valentine". To date, this phrase remains popular and is used worldwide on Valentine’s Day.

Every year, people celebrate their love, friendships and affection for loved ones, family and friends, sending special gifts and presents, flowers and chocolates to honour their love for each other. This is the reason why many couples wait throughout the year and make plans to celebrate Valentine’s week specially. Valentine’s week starts on February 7 as Rose Day and lasts till February 14 as Valentine’s Day. So, let’s know about all 7 days of Valentine’s week:

Valentine’s Week List

Rose Day- The first day of Valentine’s week is February 7, celebrated as Rose Day. On this day, people give red roses to their loved ones and wish for love and happiness in their life.

Propose Day- The second day of the week i.e. February 8 is celebrated as Propose Day. On this day, people propose to their lovers and tell them about their feelings and express their love.

Chocolate Day- February 9 is the third day of Valentine’s week, and couples celebrate it as Chocolate Day. It is believed as a symbol of warmth and belonging. People share chocolates and sweets with their loved ones to celebrate the day.

Teddy Day- On February 10, Teddy Day is celebrated, which falls on the fourth day of Valentine’s week. On this day, people gift teddy bears to their special ones.

Promise Day - The fifth day of the week i.e. February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day. On this day, couples exchange promises as they believe in making their relationship strong.

Hug Day- On February 12, Hug day is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine’s week. There’s nothing better than giving a warm hug to your loved ones to show your love and affection and express your feelings and emotions.

Kiss Day- The seventh day of Valentine’s week is Kiss Day which is celebrated on February 13. Couples and lovers kiss each other to express their feelings and love.

Valentine’s Day- The last day of Valentine’s week is on February 14, which is celebrated in memory of Saint Valentine. People make grand gestures and surprises for their loved ones on this day.

