The first day of Valentine’s week is celebrated as Rose Day on February 7. Everyone wants to make this day special for their loved ones. Rose day marks the beginning of the week of love. Starting from the 7th and ending on the 14th of the month, the days of the week are specially designed to allow you to show your love and affection to your partner. It is simply another way to spend some quality time with your loved ones. People celebrate this day with their partners, offering them roses and gifts. But if you want to make the rose day special for your lover, you can try your hand at making rose-flavoured dishes and desserts for them. Here is a recipe for delicious Rose Pudding that you can prepare today.

Let’s take a look at an easy method of making a rose pudding dish:

Ingredients to make Rose Pudding:

Milk - 2 cups

Agar/China grass - 2 grams

Rose syrup - 1 tsp

Sugar - 2 tsp

Water

Method of making Rose Pudding:

To prepare this pudding, firstly soak agar (china grass) in water and keep it aside for 10 minutes. After this, put the soaked grass in a vessel, add some water and keep it on a low flame to heat. Boil the china grass till it dissolves completely in water. Now, take another vessel and add 2 cups of milk and 2 tsp of sugar to it and heat it.

When the milk starts boiling, add the dissolved china grass to it. Now, add rose syrup to this mixture and let it boil on low flame for 2 to 3 minutes. After this, turn off the gas and leave the mixture to cool down at room temperature. After 5 minutes, when the mixture remains slightly warm, put the mixture in the pudding mould.

After filling the pudding, keep it aside for 10 to 15 minutes to set it down completely. Now, keep the pudding frozen for 2 hours. When it cools down properly, unmold the pudding. Garnish it with rose petals, pistachios and nuts. The sweet delicious Rose Pudding is ready to serve!

