Valentine’s Day 2022 Google Doodle: You Can Help Hamsters Reunite in Google's Interactive 3D Puzzle

>VALENTINE’S DAY 2022 GOOGLE DOODLE: It’s a interactive 3D doodle on the Google home page this Valentine’s Day. The Valentine’s Day Google Doodle is in the form of a short animated love story of two hamsters expressing affection for each other in outer space. You have to piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws.

As they say, home is where the heart is. Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species).

Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world in various forms to mark the celebration of romantic love exploited by flower and chocolate firms in a mushy cheese-fest. It falls on February 14 and is also known as St Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine.

The day is an annual festival to celebrate love, friendship, and admiration. The day turns the whole world red. Every year, love birds all across the world express their feelings to their special someone by giving them a variety of gifts and sending them messages of love and affection. Before February 14, a whole week starting from February 7 is devoted to different days such as Teddy Day, Rose Day, Chocolate Day, and others to keep the spirit of love going.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

