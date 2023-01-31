Valentines Day 2023: 5 Dreamy Places In Delhi To Take Your Partner On Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is marked as a celebration of love. It is a day when you can raise a toast to your lover and make the confession of a lifetime. And, because we know finding the ideal location for this day with a magical atmosphere can be difficult, we have decided to assist you! So, here’s a list of hand-picked places in Delhi to visit on Valentine’s Day with your partner.

Humayun’s Tomb

Advertisement

While the Red Fort is typically associated with the best of Delhi architecture, Humayun’s Tomb will take you by surprise. Again, it is ideal for a casual date or if you are a couple who enjoys the outdoors and is itching to get out after January’s rather harsh winter. If you and your partner love exploring monuments with calmness this is it.

The Garden Restaurant, Lodhi

Among the top city favourites, this garden restaurant is unquestionably the place to be for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day celebration in Delhi. The Lodi creates an atmosphere where you two can gaze at each other for hours and talk heart-to-heart for the rest of the evening, under the stars and in the lap of nature.

Kylin Skybar

Advertisement

If you enjoy dinner dates, Kylin Skybar is frequently ranked among the best rooftops in Delhi and provides a heavenly experience. Its classy decor surrounded by greenery, as well as delectable Asian cuisines, add to its specialities and reasons why it’s a great choice for an evening date. The surreal atmosphere and complete privacy ensure that you can talk your heart out with the love of your life.

Cherie

Let’s not forget Cherie which is located in the shadow of the iconic Qutub Minar, is one of Delhi’s most romantic restaurants. If you’re looking for a place that has an old-world charm and is as picturesque as your dream date, look no further. Aside from that, the European, Italian, and Continental cuisines served here complete the picture of a perfect paradise.

Hauz Khas

If you enjoy long walks, a beautiful setting, and some of Delhi’s best restaurants, Hauz Khas should be your go-to for Valentine’s date.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here