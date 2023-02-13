Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Unique Gift Ideas For Your Loved One

VALENTINE’S DAY 2023: Exchanging gifts on Valentine’s Day is a romantic way to flaunt your affection for your significant partner. Giving gifts isn’t a compulsion, but it is considered a token of love, and when accompanied by a mushy letter or a greeting card, it sure does bring a smile to a lover’s face. Be it something branded or just flowers and chocolates, all that matters is to make your significant partner feel special.

With the plethora of gifts and discounts available online or in shops, it can sometimes become overwhelming to arrive at a decision about what to buy for your lover. Can it be shoes or a piece of jewellery, there are multiple options to pick from. Here, we have listed down a few unique gift ideas that might help you out this Valentine’s Day.

Bouquet of love

You can never go wrong with flowers. Pick your partner’s favourite bouquet of flowers and add a personal touch to the fresh blooms. Instead of ordering from stores online, you can go visit the local flower markets in your area and handpick flowers for your partner, make a bouquet and wrap the flowers. You can throw in a handwritten postcard in the bouquet and you’re all set to walk the path of newly blossomed love romance again.

Customised perfume set

The lingering scent of your partner on your clothes after you hug for a few minutes longer is definitely one of the most romantic you must have shared together. To appreciate that, we suggest you pick out a couple of perfume sets with your partner. You can also add a scented candle and a few essential oils to the gift box to add some gravity to the scent.

Own your heart- If you are someone who likes having personal unique moments that are exclusive just to you, then we have the perfect gifting idea to make your valentine’s gift box special. Instead of ordering jewellery from a high-end brand, make your own resin jewellery for them with the collection of dried flowers that you have received from your partner so far, nothing says ‘I love you’ better than nostalgia and memories.

90s love

If you are an old school stuck in the GenZ era of romance, this is your chance to go back to the black and white screen again. Get an old cassette tape player from a vintage store and make a mixtape for your partner to play on it containing your favourite 90s songs. With cassettes, travel time to the golden era of romance this valentine’s day.

Customised dessert

If you are a pair that has spent most of their dates exploring places to eat in, you can make a special, personally curated dessert menu for your partner by ordering a bunch of their favourite dessert and giving a name to a menu that resonates with a memory shared on that date with this dessert on the plate. This sweet gesture will not only fill the stomach but make your partner’s heart melt for you all over again.

