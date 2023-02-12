With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s time to bust out the old shakers and turn up with a cocktail that is sure to wow your partner. Be it your first valentine’s or your 10th, there is nothing more special than making something unique and flavourful to mark the special occasion. Whiskey, in particular is a brilliant base if you are looking to create a cocktail that is unique and enticing. This Valentine’s Day, Poonam from NeuWorldSpirits shares a few whiskey baseWhiskey, in particular is a brilliant base if you are looking to create a cocktail that is unique and enticing cocktail recipes to help you have a glass full of whiskey and a heart full of love.

Whiskey Old Fashioned

Made with whiskey, sugar and bitters, the whiskey old fashioned is a classic drink that will never go out of style. The smooth taste of whiskey coupled with the strong aromatic elements of the bitters is perfect for those cosy evenings with your loved ones, especially if you both like the classics and know exactly what you love.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Downing Street Whiskey

1 Sugar Cube

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Few dashes Plain Water

Preparation:

Place sugar cube in old fashioned glass and saturate with bitters, add a dash of plain water.

Muddle until dissolved

Fill the glass with ice cubes and add whiskey

Garnish with orange slice, and a cocktail cherry

Classic Whiskey Highball

For those who like their whiskey fizzy, the classic whiskey highball is the perfect way to kick-start your Valentine’s Day evening. The dash of lemon coupled with sparkling water is sure to leave your loved one wanting more on this special day.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Downing Street Whiskey

100-150ml Sparkling Water or Soda

Strip of Lemon Zest

Ice Cubes

Preparation:

Fill a tall glass with ice, pour in the whisky and then add the sparkling water.

Drop in the lemon zest to garnish and the mint leaves

Stir in a gentle folding motion to combine the flavours

Hot Toddy

Made with whiskey, honey, lemon, and spices, it’s a soothing and cosy drink that’s sure to warm you up on a cold night. The warmth of the drink coupled with the aromatic flavours is sure to spice up your evenings and make your Valentine’s Day more fun.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Downing Street Whiskey

3tsp Honey

1 Cinnamon Stick

Juice of Half Lemon

2 cloves

Preparation:

Whisk the whisky and honey together and split between 2 heatproof glasses.

Add half of the cinnamon stick to each, then top up with 200ml boiling water.

Add a splash of lemon juice to each.

Finish each with a slice of lemon, studded with a clove, and serve immediately.

Whiskey Highball

Typically served in a high glass with ginger and lemon, the whiskey highball is the perfect drink for those who want to enjoy a refreshing new take on whiskey like never before. A whiskey highball is traditionally made with whiskey and a mixer, typically carbonated water or ginger ale, and is perfect for those who aren’t too big on the stronger taste of whiskey and want something that neuters down the taste, just a little bit.

Ingredients:

2 oz whiskey

1 can of ginger ale

Ice Cubes

Preparation:

In a tall glass, add the whiskey, ice and top it off with ginger ale

Stir in a gentle folding motion to combine the flavours

Penicillin

Ginger and lemon are one of the best flavours to compliment the smooth oakiness of scotch, which is why the Penicillin has become one of the most loved whiskey based cocktails in recent years. The combination of ingredients also contributes to a holistic power packed flavour, giving you everything you need to have a beautiful Valentine’s Day, right here.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Blended Scotch

3/4 ounce Lemon Juice

3/4 ounce Honey-Ginger Syrup

1/4 ounce Single Malt Scotch

Preparation:

Add the blended scotch, lemon juice and syrup into a shaker with ice, and shake until well-chilled.

Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Top with the Islay single malt scotch.

Garnish with a piece of candied ginger.

Whiskey cocktails are perfect for Valentine’s Day because they offer a warm, and comforting feeling, perfect to share with your loved one. Giving your loved one a whiskey cocktail on this special day is sure to lighten your mood, and give you a perfect way to enjoy your special evening.

