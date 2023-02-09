Valentine’s Day is a special occasion that calls for a romantic and intimate celebration with your loved one. What better way to show your affection than by whipping up a delicious meal for the two of you? We’ve rounded up some of the most scrumptious Valentine’s Day recipes that are sure to impress your significant other. These dishes are easy to make and perfect for creating a cozy and intimate atmosphere. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!

Chocolate And Almond Rum Ball by Chef Manish Malhotra

Advertisement

Ingredients

Chocolate sponge eggless 250 gm

Dark chocolate (55% -70%) 100 gm

Single cream(20-25%fat) 150 ml

Almonds 100 gm

Castor sugar 100 gm

Instant coffee powder 10 gm

Dark rum 15 ml

Method

Heat cream in a pan, give it a boil and remove from heat. Add the chocolate and keep aside till slightly cool and then mix well.

Toast the almonds in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 8-10 minutes. Roughly chop the almonds.

Heat castor sugar in a pan and caramelise, add the roughly chopped almonds and remove the nougat on to a parchment paper. Crush the nougat with a rolling pin till slightly coarse.

In a mixing bowl crumb the chocolate sponge till breadcrumb consistency, add half the chocolate ganache, instant coffee powder dissolved in a teaspoon of water, rum, and mix with hands till the mixture is even in consistency.

Now add 2/3 of the crushed almond nougat into the mix and form in to small round balls (35-40 gm) and refrigerate.

Advertisement

Once slightly set, coat the rum balls with the remaining chocolate ganache.

Garnish with almond nougat and serve

Red Velvet Cake recipe by Chef Sharata Kumar Das, Head chef, Glocal Junction

Ingredients

Red velvet sponge mix 100gms

Whipped cream 75gms

Cheese mascarpone 15gms

Cream cheese 20gms

Icing sugar 15gms

Sugar syrup 15ml.

White chocolate compound 30gms

Advertisement

Cardamom powder 1 gm

Method

Starting with the soft sponge cake, take around 100gms of red velvet pre mix and add water and oil until it gets into a semi-liquid batter. Mix it thoroughly and make sure there are no lumps in it. While making the batter, preheat the oven for 5 mins at 180 degrees.

Advertisement

Once your batter is ready, take a cake pan and grease it with a thin layer of melted unsalted butter. Once done, pour the batter and let it set for a minute. Once done, insert the cake pan in the microwave and let it bake for 8-10 minutes at 180 degrees.

While the cake is being baked, or the frosting, mix 15gms of cheese mascarpone, 20gms of cream cheese, 75gms of whipped cream, 1gm cardamom powder and 15gms of icing sugar. Mix it until it turns into a smooth, airy and light cream frosting.

Advertisement

Now that the cake has been baked, take it out of the microwave and let it cool. Once done, take the sponge cake out of the pan and let it set on butter paper. Now, cut the cake into a heart shape and cover it with the frosting prepared before.

Time to garnish the soft mouthwatering red velvet cake. Take some red velvet crumbles and sprinkle them on one side of the cake and white chocolate crumbles on the other end. Once done, you can add some white edible pearl chocolate and your special red velvet cake with edible pearls is ready to be served!

Budha’s Fu

Ingredients

Mango Pulp 400 gm

Fresh Cream 100 gm

Fresh Milk 100gm

Sugar 100 gm

Gelatine 1 gm

Method

Soak gelatine in lukewarm water and keep aside

Whisk sugar and cream together to soft peak

Add mango pulp and milk to the cream and mix it gently

Add gelatine to the mango mixture and fold it nicely

Pour the mango mixture into the container and refrigerate it for 3-4 hours for setting

Demould the mango mixture

Garnish with cocoa powder and chocolate chips

Classical vanilla and strawberry cake By Chef Akash Khandelwal, Sous Chef, Pastry & Bakery, Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi

Ingredients

For Sponge cake

Eggs with vanilla essence

Sugar 90g

Flour 90g

Unsalted butter, melted 30g

For the syrup

Cane sugar syrup (50gm sugar and 150ml hot water)

For the strawberry mousse

Gelatine sheets 3

Whipping cream (up to 40% fat) 370ml

Strawberries 250g

Sugar 50g

For the garnish:

Fresh strawberries 250g

Method

Sponge cake

Whisk eggs with sugar until light & fluffy, slowly fold in the flour. Add the melted butter at the last and bake at 180c for 15 mins in a heart shape tin.

Strawberry mousse

Soak the gelatine in ice-cold water. Take the strawberries in a pan and sugar. Cook slowly and create a preserve like structure. Add the soaked gelatine into the compote. Whip the cream and until soft and fluffy. Fold the cream in the compote. Creating a strawberry mousse. Chill in a refrigerator.

Method

Take a heart shape ring and arrange strawberries on the corners. Take the sponge and apply sugar syrup using a brush. Pipe the strawberry mousse using a star nozzle and put ½ strawberries in an arrangement. Creating an aesthetic look.

Vanilla Cake with Strawberry Compote By Chef Sasha Wadhwa, Sous Chef – Pastry & Bakery, Couche Patisserie

Ingredients for Vanilla Sponge Cake (6 inch pan);

Maida 100 gms

Baking Powder ½ tsp

Thick Curd 140 gms

Baking Soda ½ tsp

Caster Sugar 80 gms

Oil 50 gms

Vanilla Extract ½ tsp

Baking Time – 25-30 minutes

Baking Temperature – 150°C

Method

Preheat oven to 150°C

Mix the baking soda and curd well and set aside.

Whisk oil and caster sugar until well combined.

Add in vanilla and curd + baking soda mixture and whisk until it comes together.

Sift in the maida and baking powder and fold gently with a spatula until batter looks well combined and no flour pockets are visible.

Pour into a greased pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted to check doneness comes out clean.

Ingredients for Strawberry Compote

Diced Strawberries 80 gms

Chopped Strawberries 160 gms

Caster Sugar 3 tbsp/45 gms

Lemon ¼

Vanilla Extract (optional) ½ tsp

Method

Add 80 gms diced strawberries to a pan with the caster sugar. On a low flame, slowly let the strawberries cook down. Stir occasionally and make sure the mixture doesn’t stick to the base of the pan.

When the mixture has thickened up (about 10-15 minutes), switch off the flame and set aside. Let it cool.

Add the chopped strawberries to the cooked strawberry compote, along with the lemon juice and vanilla and mix to combine. Refrigerate until required.

Slice the vanilla sponge cake and serve with a side of strawberry compote and whipped cream.

Serving suggestion – You can also make a layered cake by slicing the cake in half horizontally, and layering it with strawberry compote and whipped cream. Cover the sides and top with whipped cream and garnish with fresh strawberries.

Mutton Curry by Indian Bistro

Ingredients

Mutton Curry cut ½ KG

Desi ghee 500 gm

Bay leaf 3-5

Green cardamoms 3-5

Cinnamon stick 1-inch

Medium onions slice 6

Ginger garlic paste 2 tbsp

Cumin powder 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 2 tbsp

Coriander powder 2 tbsp

Yoghurt 2 cups

Garam masala powder 1 tbsp

Mace powder 1 tsp

Dry ginger powder 1 ½ tsp

Salt to taste

5 tomatoes puree

Chillies 2-3 slit

Mutton stock/chicken stock 1 ltr

Amul cream 2 tbsp

Method

Wash mutton well and strain excess water

Now heat desi ghee in a pan and add green cardamom, cinnamon stick, bay leaf and sauté

Add sliced onion and cook till light brown in colour

Add the cleaned mutton and sauté for 5 minutes. Add ginger garlic paste and cook for 5 minutes

Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and cook for 10-15 minutes till the oil leaves the border

Add the whisk yoghurt and cook till the masala thickens. Add tomato puree, and cook till oil leaves the surface

Add mutton stock, bring it to boil and slowly cook on low flame for 30 minutes or till tender

Add garam masala, mace powder, dry ginger powder and slit chillies and cook for 10 minutes

Add cream and mix it, garnish with ginger

Serve with hot naan or steam rice

Avocado and Strawberry pudding by Anardana

Ingredients:

Ripe avocados 2

Whipped Cream 1 cup

Strawberries, hulled and diced 1 cup

Unsweetened cocoa powder 1/2 cup

Honey (or any sweetener of your choice) 1/4 cup

Vanilla extract 1 teaspoon

Salt 1/4 teaspoon

Method

Blend the avocados, strawberries, cocoa powder, honey, vanilla extract, and salt in a food processor or blender until smooth.

Taste the mixture and add more sweetener or salt if desired.

Spoon the mousse into individual serving glasses or cups.

Chill the mousse in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or until set.

Serve the mousse cold, garnished with fresh strawberries, chocolate shavings, or whipped cream, if desired. Enjoy!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here