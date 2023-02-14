Valentine's Day 2023: Easy Couple Yoga Poses For You And Your Partner

Dinner dates, movie nights, Netflix and chill, a walk through the park, and hot cups of coffee, all of these make excellent date ideas. But what about staying in and practising yoga with your partner? You might not have thought of this yet. By engaging in couple yoga practice, you not only become more vulnerable but also grow comfortable and supportive towards one another.

The foundations of partner yoga include developing communication and trust which are cornerstones of a healthy, intimate, and successful relationship. If you are confused about what yoga poses you can try, we are here to help. Check out our list below:

1. Back-to-back chair pose (Utkatasana)

Yoga beginners can benefit greatly from this position since you gain support from your partner. A chair pose is an excellent approach to improving ankle mobility while strengthening the muscles in your thighs and foot. The transition from standing to sitting while using your partner’s assistance throughout helps to build trust between the two.

How to do: Place your arms at your sides while standing back-to-back. Slowly lower yourself to the ground so that you appear to be sitting on a chair. Take five to six slow breaths after your knees have bent to a 90-degree angle. Lift the top of your head and keep your spine long while pressing down evenly with both feet. Press into each other to straighten the legs as you move out.

2. Reverse Warrior Partner Pose (Viparita Virabhadrasana)

Take a deep breath in and, as you exhale, transition into the Reverse Warrior position by raising one arm overhead and reaching back for your partner’s hand, forming the shape of a heart in the midst of your united pose. If you can’t grab your partner’s hand, use a yoga strap instead. Put the second hand behind your waist. Press onto your partner’s foot and focus on your breathing.

3. Sitting Spinal Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

An excellent natural detox for the body is this twist asana. By rotating the torso the other way, which serves as a wringing motion for the internal organs, the body’s accumulated poison can be expelled by breathing.

How to do: Inhale deeply as you sit facing opposite directions. Gently twist in the opposite direction of one another as you exhale. With one hand on your opposite knee and the other reaching back for your partner’s, make a fist. If you can’t find this, use a yoga strap. Allow your breathing to synchronize with your partner’s rhythm once more, and experience what it feels like to have their support as you move forward into the pose.

4. Temple Pose (Utkata Konasana)

This pose opens the shoulders and chest, strengthening your upper body.

How to do: Begin by facing each other and standing with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale and raise your arms aloft, then slowly tilt forward at the hips until you meet your partner’s hands. Once in this posture, carefully bend, moving your elbows, forearms, and hands up against your partners. You should put equal weight on each other, pressing into your arms and hands. Hold for a few breaths.

