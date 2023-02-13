Valentine's Day 2023: Follow These Dressing Tips to Get Ready for the Day of Love

VALENTINE’S DAY 2023:Couples all across the world might be on a hunt to put together a perfect Valentine’s Day plan including which style you must opt for. Whether it is a special dinner date with your lover or just a casual meet and greet session with friends, putting out a statement look can only work in your favour.

ALSO READ: Happy Kiss Day 2023: Romantic Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Perhaps for die-hard romantics, Valentine’s Day could be also an occasion to invest in something that they’ve never tried before. There are plenty of options to choose from, be it florals, twinning ensembles, pastels, ruffles, and more. And dressing up is not just restricted to clothes, but it is a much broader sense that includes accessories like shoes, perfume, hairstyle, eye contact, makeup and more.

Advertisement

Do you want to twin with your partner this Valentine’s Day? You’ve arrived at the perfect place, here we have listed down a few points to consider while dressing up for Valentine’s Day 2023.

Eye contact

It’s 2023 and make-up is not just limited to women anymore. So, this Valentine’s day, kohl eyes with little eyeliner patterned and some mascara, is the look to go with. Keep it real and defined instead of dramatic eyelashes or eyeshadow because, “the eyes Chico, they never lie." Complementary Romance

If you are a pair that loves dressing up and looking like the ‘it’ couple, pick an aesthetic (dark academia, chic, ethnic) and incorporate colours in your outfit that complement each other and you are all set to look like the power couple in the room. Magic in details

For couples who have their own style, this is your chance to have different fashion sense and still complement each other. You can add tiny details like similar bracelets, shoes, belts or other accessories of your style that complement each other while keeping your individual aesthetics together. Remember it’s all in the details. Hands Tangled

This Valentine’s day, get matching nails with your partner for your date. Hold that hand that fits perfectly in yours, and let it look similar to yours too. If you are someone who doesn’t like too much colour on your nails or poppy nail art, you can always opt for french tips and if you enjoy the extra vibrance on your nails, go wild, and be creative from extensions to 3D nail art, the world is your oyster.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here