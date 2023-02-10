Valentine's Day 2023: Heartwarming Recipes You Can Start The Special Day With

Valentine’s day is just around the corner and it is time you start planning out the special day with your loved one. But, all special days need to have a wonderful start and what better way to start it than with a lovely filling breakfast? Yes, you heard that just right, surprise your partner by whipping up a good breakfast for your partner.

In case you do not have an idea of what can be done, you have nothing to worry about because we have got your back. Try out these delicious recipes and bring a smile to your partner’s face.

Mango Or Banana Pancake

Advertisement

Ingredients:-

Powdered Quaker Oats

Banana or ripe mango - sliced

Plain flour (maida)

Egg white

Skimmed milk

Sugar (optional)

Vanilla flavour

Method:-

Powder ¾ cup of Quaker oats.

Puree one sliced mango or banana with little milk.

Add powdered Quaker Oats, Maida, and egg whites to the puree.

Add sugar, vanilla essence, and skimmed milk to it.

Mix well to get pouring consistency.

Heat a non-stick pan and pour the pancake batter on it.

Cook on medium flame until the edges are brown.

Drizzle with honey and serve.

Chicken Pepperoni Garlic Bread

Ingredients:-

Ary’s Chicken Pepperoni

Garlic Bread Loaf

10-12 cloves of garlic (crushed)

1/2 cup of Salted Butter

100g of grated Mozzarella Cheese

1/2 cup Pizza Sauce

1 tsp of Oregano

Method:-

Thaw your packet of Ary’s Chicken Pepperoni and Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Slice the garlic bread load into 4 equal halves.

In a bowl, mix crushed garlic cloves with softened butter until you get a smooth paste.

Generously spread the butter-garlic paste onto the garlic bread halves.

On top of the garlic butter layer, spread an even layer of pizza sauce.

On top of the garlic butter layer, spread an even layer of pizza sauce. Next, place the slices of Pepperoni on the pizza sauce layer for meaty goodness.

Finally, top with grated cheese.

Lastly, you can sprinkle oregano and chilli flakes or any other herbs of your choice.

Place the loaded garlic bread halves in a baking tray and into the preheated oven.

After baking for 5 to 8 minutes, once the cheese has melted and you can see crisp edges - Your Chicken Pepperoni Garlic Bread is ready !!!

Vanilla And Lemon Waffle

Ingredients:-

Roasted and powdered oats

Whole wheat flour

Baking powder

Egg white



Powdered sugar (optional)



Milk

Vanilla essence

Lemon Zest

Method:-

Roast the oats for 2-3 mins. Cool and grind.

Mix Quaker Oats, whole wheat flour, baking powder and salt.

Sift together.

Whisk two egg whites. Add ¾ cup milk, ½ tsp oil, ½ tsp vanilla essence, 1 tbsp powdered sugar (optional) and zest of 1 lemon.

Mix it well.

Add the flour mixture and blend.

Pour in the waffle mixture and bake till golden.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here